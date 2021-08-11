Minal Khan treats fans with BTS photos from her engagement

Almost after a month of Minal's 'fairytale engagement' the actor is giving her followers a sneak peek into her big day.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Minal shared her "Engagement day photo dump" with fans.

The Laut Ke Chalay Aana star, who donned a teal flowing dress on the day, posted various photos in the thread. From beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram chatting with Muneeb Butt to the diva herself dolling up for the ceremony, Minal left her followers all smiles with the adorable snaps.

In one of the pictures, Minal was also spotted fixing her choker necklace on the front camera while in another, the blushing bride flashed her engagement ring in henna-designed hands for the camera.

Take a look:







