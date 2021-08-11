Pak vs WI: Pakistan players aim to improve Test rankings

Pakistan cricket players aim to improve Test rankings. Photo Reuters

Pakistani cricket team players are looking forward to improving their current Test rankings in the International Cricket Council's ranking list.

Currently, Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam and batsman Azhar Ali rank 10th and 17th, respectively, in the ICC's Test player rankings, while Muhammad Rizwan is out of the top-20 list, with the 21st position.

Besides, the top-40 Test players ranking list doesn’t include any batsman from the West Indies team.

However, in bowling, the West Indies’ Jason Holder and Kemar Roach stand at 11th and 13th positions, respectively, while Pakistan's Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas share the 15th position.

The list includes Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 22nd position and Yasir Shah in 29th, but both intend to move up the ladder with their performance in the next match.

Year 2021 for Pakistan players:

With 407 runs, Azhar Ali is the most successful Pakistan batsman of the year 2021. Opener Abid Ali with 359 runs, Fawad Alam with 333, Mohammad Rizwan 303 and Faheem Ashraf with 247 runs are other batsmen to dominate the two Test matches, each against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, Hasan Ali is Pakistan’s most successful bowler for this year. He has taken 26 wickets since 1 January 2021, whereas fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 19 and Nauman Ali has taken 16 wickets, respectively.