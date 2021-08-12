 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé details ‘most satisfying’ mom moment with daughter Blue Ivy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Beyoncé details ‘most satisfying’ mom moment with daughter Blue Ivy
Beyoncé details ‘most satisfying’ mom moment with daughter Blue Ivy

Award winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé recently weighed in on her biggest and ‘most satisfying’ mom moments with daughter Blue Ivy.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

There she was quoted saying, “During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things,.”

“I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I've experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children.”

“And now I'm building a hemp and a honey farm. I've even got hives on my roof! And I'm so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me.”

The star also went on to recall “One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace. I have so much to share … and there's more to come soon!”

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards
Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

Prince Andrew ‘cannot hide behind wealth’ in assault case

Prince Andrew ‘cannot hide behind wealth’ in assault case
Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry

Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘patronizing’ birthday project: ‘So out of touch’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘patronizing’ birthday project: ‘So out of touch’
Dua Lipa, Elton John's 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) to release on Friday

Dua Lipa, Elton John's 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) to release on Friday

Elsa Pataky calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite husband ever'

Elsa Pataky calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite husband ever'
Meghan Markle ‘was desperate’ to attend Obama’s party: report

Meghan Markle ‘was desperate’ to attend Obama’s party: report
Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him

Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him
Camila Cabello urges fans for ‘empathy for migrants’

Camila Cabello urges fans for ‘empathy for migrants’
Dax Shepard reveals the crazy benefit of marrying Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard reveals the crazy benefit of marrying Kristen Bell
To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response

To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response

Latest

view all