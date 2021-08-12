 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish hilariously responds to fan over 'boring' comments about her style

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Billie Eilish hilariously responds to fan over boring comments about her style

Singing sensation Billie Eilish, who seems to be very happy with the switch up, poked fun at her old style after a fan called her new look "Boring".

The 19-year-old musician's Happier Than Ever album entertained fans with some great music videos, and her new look. But unfortunately, some of her fans aren't as pleased.

Eilish was hosting a little Q&A on Instagram about her new album when someone commented about her new look. "No more plain boring outfits [we're] so tired. what happened to you."

The award-winning singer didn't miss a beat and responded in her own way as she asked. "What you want this again?" She also shared an old snap of herself in a blue baggy outfit with matching hair.

Billie Eilish hilariously responds to fan over boring comments about her style

Billie Eilish, who is winning hearts with her melodious voice and hit songs, is still being targeted by some unscrupulous elements over her choice of clothes and styles. The singer recently spoke to British Vogue about her evolving style and her decision to wear more form-fitting looks.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy

Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy
Rihanna wakes up like a dream for any entrepreneur

Rihanna wakes up like a dream for any entrepreneur
Prince Andrew may be stripped of his HRH title as he faces rape lawsuit

Prince Andrew may be stripped of his HRH title as he faces rape lawsuit
David Schwimmer breaks silence on romance with Jennifer Aniston: denies dating Friends' co-star

David Schwimmer breaks silence on romance with Jennifer Aniston: denies dating Friends' co-star
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on Netflix collaboration

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on Netflix collaboration
Kate Middleton may join Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 projects: experts

Kate Middleton may join Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 projects: experts
Beyoncé addresses struggles with the dieting culture, insomnia

Beyoncé addresses struggles with the dieting culture, insomnia
Beyoncé details ‘most satisfying’ mom moment with daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé details ‘most satisfying’ mom moment with daughter Blue Ivy
Imagine Dragons unveils plans for benefit concert to save concert venue

Imagine Dragons unveils plans for benefit concert to save concert venue
Obamas ‘see though’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘copycat’ antics

Obamas ‘see though’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘copycat’ antics
Michelle Obama issues ‘thinly veiled’ swipe to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Michelle Obama issues ‘thinly veiled’ swipe to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for MTV's VMA awards

Latest

view all