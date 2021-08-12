KPL: Pakistani 'Malinga' Zaman Khan continues to impress with the ball

Fast bowler Zaman Khan celebrates during a KPL 2021 match. Photo: Twitter

Zaman Khan, already being touted as one of the best finds of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), continues to impress by taking wickets and winning Player of the Match awards one after the other.

The right-arm fast medium bowler, whose side-arm action similar to Sri Lankan icon Lasith Malinga, is already starting to make a name for himself despite playing only a couple of matches for the Rawalakot Hawks.

Zaman Khan was awarded the Player of the Match award on Wednesday after he posted impressive bowling figures of 3/18 from his four overs against Bagh Stallions.

He dismissed Rohail Nazir, Aamer Yamin and Umaid Asif to ensure Bagh Stallions were restricted to 156/9 from their 20 overs before the Hawks completed the run chase.

The 19-year-old from Mirpur spoke to media after the match, crediting Rawalakot Hawks skipper Shahid Afridi for giving him confidence to achieve big.

"I want to thank the KPL management for organising such an impressive league," he said. "My plan is to win the Man of the Match award in every game."

Zaman Khan said former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi inspires him to bowl impressively. "He gives me confidence and whatever he tells me to do, I do that," he added.

The pacer said he thrives under pressure conditions and enjoys bowling when there is added pressure on him.

Zaman Khan has taken an impressive eight wickets so far in the KPL 2021. He has figures of 2-28, 3-27 and 3-18 from his three matches so far.