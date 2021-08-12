 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away
Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away 

Senior Pakistani actress Durdana Butt passed away on Thursday, aged 83.

According to reports, Butt was put on ventilator previously and has died of COVID-19. 

Taking to Instagram, actor Khalid Malik shared the news of the actress' passing in a post captioned, "Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator."

"The wise. The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul now back in His embrace," Malik added.

Soon after, condolences for the Fifty-Fifty star started pouring in from celebrities and fans alike.

Durdana Butt is best known for her roles in famous dramas like Aangan Terha, Ruswai and Tanhaiyaan.

Born on May 9, 1938 in Lahore, Butt started her acting journey in the early 70s. 

Apart from working in dramas, she also starred in movies like Balu Mahi, Parey Hut Love, Ishq Positive and Dil Diyan Gallan.

More From Showbiz:

Ushna Shah is Covid free now

Ushna Shah is Covid free now
Kareena Kapoor's son is not named Jeh, find out the real name

Kareena Kapoor's son is not named Jeh, find out the real name
Minal Khan treats fans with BTS photos from her engagement

Minal Khan treats fans with BTS photos from her engagement
Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor on board as a film producer

Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor on board as a film producer
Sajal Aly is swooned by Usman Mukhtar's 'beautiful' wife: See Photo

Sajal Aly is swooned by Usman Mukhtar's 'beautiful' wife: See Photo
Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break

Momina Mustehsan returns to social media after break
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
FIA arrests model Arfa khan over alleged blackmailing

FIA arrests model Arfa khan over alleged blackmailing
Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings

Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings
Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt
Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos
Katrina Kaif 'just loves' her Jee Le Zara girls Alia, Priyanka: 'This makes my heart smile'

Katrina Kaif 'just loves' her Jee Le Zara girls Alia, Priyanka: 'This makes my heart smile'

Latest

view all