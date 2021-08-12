Veteran actress Durdana Butt passes away

Senior Pakistani actress Durdana Butt passed away on Thursday, aged 83.

According to reports, Butt was put on ventilator previously and has died of COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, actor Khalid Malik shared the news of the actress' passing in a post captioned, "Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator."

"The wise. The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul now back in His embrace," Malik added.

Soon after, condolences for the Fifty-Fifty star started pouring in from celebrities and fans alike.



Durdana Butt is best known for her roles in famous dramas like Aangan Terha, Ruswai and Tanhaiyaan.

Born on May 9, 1938 in Lahore, Butt started her acting journey in the early 70s.

Apart from working in dramas, she also starred in movies like Balu Mahi, Parey Hut Love, Ishq Positive and Dil Diyan Gallan.