Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi'

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the training launch of the 'Ghaznavi' — a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the launch was conducted by the Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at “ensuring operational readiness” and “re-validating technical parameters” of the weapons system.

The training launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organizations.



Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapons system and execution of the launch mission in the field by troops, said ISPR.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the service chiefs have congratulated all ranks of the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of today’s launch, read the statement.