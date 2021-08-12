 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

David Schwimmer reacts to Jennifer Aniston dating rumors

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

American actor David Schwimmer recently weighed in on the rumored relationship he and his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston allegedly share.

For those unversed, this rumor began gaining traction after a source hinted at a possible fling between the duo to Closer magazine.

However, both actors have stayed mum over the speculations, until today.

In a candid chat with The Sun, Schwimmer got candid and admitted that there was “no truth” to the rumors.

Fans can see Friends light up the small screen once more on HBO Max’s reunion special.

During one of the reunion episodes, Schwimmer left fans star-struck when he admitted to having had a ‘major crush’ on Aniston during season 1. “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen.”

David Schwimmer reacts to Jennifer Aniston dating rumors

He also claimed, “We were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew under fire for ‘stonewalling’ assault victim Virginia Roberts

Prince Andrew under fire for ‘stonewalling’ assault victim Virginia Roberts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Sussex Royal image under threat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Sussex Royal image under threat
The scoop into Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday bash: source

The scoop into Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday bash: source
Lil Nas X shockingly turned down offer to act alongside Zendaya

Lil Nas X shockingly turned down offer to act alongside Zendaya

Prince Andrew ‘not above the law’: report

Prince Andrew ‘not above the law’: report
Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV

Emma Corrin opens up about coming out for first time on TV
Halle Berry continues ‘Bruised’ shoot with cracked ribs

Halle Berry continues ‘Bruised’ shoot with cracked ribs
Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this year's Met Gala

Why Sarah Jessica Parker will be a no show in this year's Met Gala
Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music

Like mother, like daughter: Ashley Tisdale's 6-month-old is picky with music
Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot

Powerpuff Girls' Chloe Bennet drops role as Blossom after pilot reboot
MGK drops his new music video featuring Travis Barker

MGK drops his new music video featuring Travis Barker

Latest

view all