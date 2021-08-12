 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard face hilarious interruption

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard recently faced a majorly hilarious interruption and fans are in rib tickling laughter over it all.

For those unversed, both Bell and Shepard go to extensive lengths to not show off their daughters faces on camera. In every photo that is shared to social media, their faces are either covered, blurred or creatively hidden behind day-to-day objects.

The interruption occurs at 2:33 smack dab in the middle of Shepard explaining just how well his daughters have started to get along since they tried out RV life.

During the interview Shepard can be heard saying, “One of them's knocking, even though they know they can't come out on camera.”

Almost a second later Bell also jumps in and warns, “Child at the door. You take it, you take the question. I'll get the child. Hold on.”

However, both hear nothing and rush towards the door in an attempt to address their child’s need.

A few seconds in the couple returned and started speculating upon the reason their daughter wanted their attention and Bell believes, “This, I'm sure, is about the doll's birthday. It's her doll's birthday and now we have to order a cake. She's taking it very seriously.”

Check it out below: 


