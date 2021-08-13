 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Beyonce's trainer and family friend Craig Adams dies of Covid-19

Beyonces trainer and family friend Craig Adams dies of Covid-19

Craig Adams, who was Beyonce's former personal trainer, has passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. 

Beyonce and her family are said to be devastated as he was considered a close family friend of the Knowles clan. Craig had also acted as security for Destiny’s Child.

The renowned fitness coach was said to be in good health but breathed his last on Tuesday night after the virus reportedly caused him to have kidney failure.

Beyonce’s mum Tina Knowles confirmed the sad news and said that Craig had been “like a family member” to herself and Beyonce, 40.

Tina, 67, said: “I am heartbroken this morning. I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid.”

“This horrible killer disease attacked his organs, his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night.”

Beyonce mom went on to say that Adam Craig was a fitness trainer and “healthy and “a beautiful human being” who was “kind, loving and gentle,” adding that “RIP Craig, we love you.”

