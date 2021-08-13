 
Showbiz
Friday Aug 13 2021
Jeh makes offical appearance for papparazzi on his day out with Saif, Kareena: Watch video

Jeh makes offical appearance for papparazzi on his day out with Saif, Kareena: Watch video
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have finally brought younger son Jeh out in the public and fans cannot keep calm.

On Friday, the couple was spotted entering Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor's house with their two children, Taimur and Jeh.

A few moments later, the Kapoor house also welcomed Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita.

For their family get-together, Kareena donned a grey sweatshirt and flashed a smile for the paparazzi. Saif, on the other hand, wore white Kurta with denim jeans.

Spotted in Saif's arms was also younger son Jeh, marking his official appearance in front of the camera. 

Although the media could not capture Jeh's face, the young pataudi pulled up a blue onesie for his day out. 

Take a look:



