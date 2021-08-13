Maya Ali defines style in traditional Gilgit attire: See Photos

Maya Ali's unique style has left her fan smitten.

The diva is exuding a traditional Gilgiti outfit featuring the traditional embellished cap and pink veil for her latest photo and fans cannot keep calm.

"Life is beautiful and we should live it to it’s fullest," captioned Maya alongside her lively portrait.

Maya's new portraits made her followers swoon over the diva's exquisite style. Die-hard fans of the star were also quick to shower praises on the actor.



"Prettiest cutest gorgeous," wrote one Instagram user while another added, "Stunning," in the comments section.

Maya is currently taking a vacation with her family in the breathtaking Hunza Valley. She recently also posted photos with her mother.

Take a look:











