Liam Payne's 'romantic gesture' wins back ex-fiancée Maya Henry

Liam Payne seems to have won his ex-fiancée Maya Henry’s heart back just two months after their breakup.

A source told MailOnline that the former One Direction member and the model are so sure of their rekindled romance that they even moved back in together.

"Liam started to win Maya back after she returned from the UK and eventually succeeded after a romantic gesture," the source said.

"His friends and family all love Maya because she’s such a healthy influence on him, so that probably contributed it. They realised that they couldn't live without one another."

The source added that their wedding is still scheduled for next year.

Earlier Liam shared that he ended his relationship with the model as he needed to "work on himself".

"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," he said.

"That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

"I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else," he said.