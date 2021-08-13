London police commissioner talks about allegations against Prince Andrew

Police is reviewing files on Prince Andrew who is facing allegations of sexual assault in the US, according to London Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

In an interview on a British radio station, she said on Thursday that the Metropolitan Police are reviewing the case against the son of Queen Elizabeth.

She said that this was a review of material police already have, adding, "At the moment there is no investigation."

“As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material,” Dick said Thursday. “No one is above the law,' she said.

The statement comes days after Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused Andrew of raping her when she was a minor.

She said she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's underage sex trafficking scheme, filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew