Friday Aug 13 2021
Meghan Markle blasted for leaving ‘trails of devastation behind

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly leaving ‘trails of devastation in her wake’ regarding her relationship with the royal family.

This claim has been brought forward by royal author Duncan Larcombe.

He believes Meghan should be “spending her time trying to build bridges” instead of rifts with Prince Harry’s family.

The expert has even accused the Duchess of leaving a “trail of devastation” in her wake.

During his interview with True Royalty TV's Royal Beat, Mr. Larcombe was quoted saying, "It's great, she's doing that, she's just had a baby, and it's all about Meghan, and it's all rubbish frankly. It's gone down so badly in this country.”

“She has left behind her a trail of devastation, on the Markle side, and now on the Windsor side. I don’t want to see her lecturing young mums having to go back to work from inside her $11million LA mansion.”

“This initiative is nonsense, she should be spending her time trying to build bridges with the very people that she and Harry have betrayed. That's what I think most people in this country believe.”

