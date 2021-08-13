 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Jamie Spears accuses Britney Spears’ mom of $150,000 a year

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Jamie Spears accuses Britney Spears’ mom of $150,000 a year
Jamie Spears accuses Britney Spears’ mom of $150,000 a year

Jamie Spears hits back at wife Lynne for taking $150,000 a year from Britney Spears.

For those unversed, this public farce ensued after Lynne appeared in front of judges and accused Jamie of swindling their daughter’s finances, as well as being “incapable of putting my daughter's interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level.”

In response to this public thrashing, Jamie has reacted with a statement of his own.

According to Insider, it claims, “In stark contrast, it appears that Lynne is the one who is incapable of putting her daughter's interests ahead of her own.”

“Lynne has not been involved in her daughter's life for most of the past twelve years. Despite their estranged relationship, the Conservatorship Estate, during the entire duration of the Conservatorship, has paid and continues to pay for the mansion in Louisiana where Lynne lives, including all of her utility bills, weekly maid service, and all maintenance (totaling upwards of $150,000 per year and to date, nearly $2,000,000 in total).”

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Spears also accused his wife of “exploiting their daughter's pain and trauma for [her] personal profit by publishing a book about their daughter.”

The book in question, titled Through the Storm details the myriad of events that led to Britney’s conservatorship situation.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations

Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations
Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival

Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival
Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa

Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa
Britney Spears’ lawyer reacts to Jamie Spears’ ‘ongoing shameful attacks

Britney Spears’ lawyer reacts to Jamie Spears’ ‘ongoing shameful attacks
Ishtiaq Baig sends Rs1 bn damage claim notice to Zoheb Hassan over his allegations

Ishtiaq Baig sends Rs1 bn damage claim notice to Zoheb Hassan over his allegations
Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything

Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything
Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’

Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’
Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'

Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'
Meghan Markle blasted for leaving ‘trails of devastation behind

Meghan Markle blasted for leaving ‘trails of devastation behind

Latest

view all