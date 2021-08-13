Jamie Spears accuses Britney Spears’ mom of $150,000 a year

Jamie Spears hits back at wife Lynne for taking $150,000 a year from Britney Spears.

For those unversed, this public farce ensued after Lynne appeared in front of judges and accused Jamie of swindling their daughter’s finances, as well as being “incapable of putting my daughter's interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level.”

In response to this public thrashing, Jamie has reacted with a statement of his own.

According to Insider, it claims, “In stark contrast, it appears that Lynne is the one who is incapable of putting her daughter's interests ahead of her own.”

“Lynne has not been involved in her daughter's life for most of the past twelve years. Despite their estranged relationship, the Conservatorship Estate, during the entire duration of the Conservatorship, has paid and continues to pay for the mansion in Louisiana where Lynne lives, including all of her utility bills, weekly maid service, and all maintenance (totaling upwards of $150,000 per year and to date, nearly $2,000,000 in total).”

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Spears also accused his wife of “exploiting their daughter's pain and trauma for [her] personal profit by publishing a book about their daughter.”

The book in question, titled Through the Storm details the myriad of events that led to Britney’s conservatorship situation.