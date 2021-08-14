 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew to pay £14million fine upon losing rape lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Legal experts speculate Prince Andrew may end up having to pay a fine of well over the £14million in case he loses the rape case in court.

A lawyer representing most of Jeffery Epstein’s victims, Spencer Kuvin, the only way “to punish some­­one worth a billion dollars you have got to hit them in their pockets and punish them accordingly.”

During his interview with the Daily Mirror, he went on to say, “Damages against Andrew could range in excess of £14million. Easily.”

However, Ms. Giuffre’s case, in particular, will be a hard nut for the court to crack. “There are going to be huge legal hurdles in the federal court before they will be able to even begin the process of litigating.”

“It would not surprise me if it took a minimum of five years to appear before a jury and that is if Andrew’s legal team do not get the case dismissed.”

“It is likely the controversy sur­­rounding the Duke will con­­tinue long after the Queen passes away. Then Andrew’s brother will have to decide how to deal with it.”

“I cannot stress how many barriers Ms. Giuffre’s legal team have to overcome. I do not doubt she and her lawyers understand the almost impossible task they’re going to have.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles in Scotland to hold 'crunch talks' with Prince Andrew

Prince Charles in Scotland to hold 'crunch talks' with Prince Andrew

Johnny Depp uses Instagram for the first time in three months to promote his film

Johnny Depp uses Instagram for the first time in three months to promote his film

Lorde touches on success of ‘Royals’: I’m under no illusion ill ever top it’

Lorde touches on success of ‘Royals’: I’m under no illusion ill ever top it’
TikToker Dixie D'Amelio releases teaser for ‘The D'Amelio Show’

TikToker Dixie D'Amelio releases teaser for ‘The D'Amelio Show’
Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations

Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy rumors amid birthday celebrations
Thomas Markle blasts Prince Harry for ‘not asking’ Meghan Markle’s hand in marriage

Thomas Markle blasts Prince Harry for ‘not asking’ Meghan Markle’s hand in marriage
Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival

Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival
Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa

Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa
Britney Spears’ lawyer reacts to Jamie Spears’ ‘ongoing shameful attacks

Britney Spears’ lawyer reacts to Jamie Spears’ ‘ongoing shameful attacks
Ishtiaq Baig sends Rs1 bn damage claim notice to Zoheb Hassan over his allegations

Ishtiaq Baig sends Rs1 bn damage claim notice to Zoheb Hassan over his allegations
Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything

Jamie Spears believes Britney Spears doesn’t ‘know or remember’ anything

Latest

view all