Prince Andrew to pay £14million fine upon losing rape lawsuit

Legal experts speculate Prince Andrew may end up having to pay a fine of well over the £14million in case he loses the rape case in court.



A lawyer representing most of Jeffery Epstein’s victims, Spencer Kuvin, the only way “to punish some­­one worth a billion dollars you have got to hit them in their pockets and punish them accordingly.”

During his interview with the Daily Mirror, he went on to say, “Damages against Andrew could range in excess of £14million. Easily.”

However, Ms. Giuffre’s case, in particular, will be a hard nut for the court to crack. “There are going to be huge legal hurdles in the federal court before they will be able to even begin the process of litigating.”

“It would not surprise me if it took a minimum of five years to appear before a jury and that is if Andrew’s legal team do not get the case dismissed.”

“It is likely the controversy sur­­rounding the Duke will con­­tinue long after the Queen passes away. Then Andrew’s brother will have to decide how to deal with it.”

“I cannot stress how many barriers Ms. Giuffre’s legal team have to overcome. I do not doubt she and her lawyers understand the almost impossible task they’re going to have.”