Showbiz
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly delights fans with a gold medal she won in school

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Sajal Aly delighted her millions of fans with her gold medal, she was awarded on winning a debate completion in school and shared a heartfelt tribute to her teacher for this achievement.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar actor took to Instagram and shared her stunning picture with the medal.

Sajal said in the caption of the post “This is my gold medal which I was awarded on winning a debate competition in school.”

Paying a touching tribute to her school teacher Romana for the encouragement, Sajal Aly disclosed “I still remember, I couldn’t even call out my name confidently in class magr woh miss Romana he thii jinke yaqeen ki wajah se I won the whole competition.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Sajal after she shared her adorable photo with the gold medal.

Sajal Aly is an avid social media user and among the most-followed celebrities on Instagram with 7.2 million followers.

