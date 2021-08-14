 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Rhea Kapoor, longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani getting married today

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor, who is also a film producer, and her boyfriend Karan Boolani are getting married today, Saturday.

According to Indian media, the wedding ceremony will be held at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence with close friends and family members in attendance.

Rhea’s elder sister Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, has also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding.

Rhea and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani have been dating for 13 years, according to Indian media.

According to the media reports, Karan is also a filmmaker.

A day before her marriage, Rhea shared a thought-provoking note on Instagram.

Rhea Kapoor’s name has also become a top Twitter trend on her wedding day.

