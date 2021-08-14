 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Feroze Khan crosses 5 million Instagram followers

Pakistani star Feroze Khan has extended gratitude to his fans for their love and support after he crossed five million followers on Instagram.

The Khaani actor turned to the Facebook-owned app, and shared his adorable photo to thank his fans for their love and support.

He said, “I’m at 5 million of YOU today, the story starts here. With a huge thanks and love. #ALLHUMDULLILAH.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars congratulated Feroze Khan on achieving the five million milestone.

Turkish actor Celal AL, who essays the role of Abdur Rehman in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also congratulated Feroze Khan for crossing the five million followers on Instagram.

Celal commented in Turkish language saying “Maşallah Gardaşımm” followed by clapping hands emoticon.

On the work front, Feroze Khan is currently seen in Geo TV’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

