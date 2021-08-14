 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Web Desk

Three Rawalpindi madrassa students dead after apparently eating 'toxic food': police

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Representational image. — File photo

  • Students had complained of stomach pain after eating dinner: police.
  • They were studying at Darbar Saroba's madrassa.
  • Police initiates probe into matter.

Three minor madrassa students from Rawalpindi died after having apparently eaten "toxic food", police said Saturday.

The students, Junaid, Ibad, and Islam were studying at Darbar Saroba's madrassa, police said, adding that two were found dead in the morning, while one was still alive.

The third student died later, before reaching the hospital, police said.

According to the police, the students had complained to the madrassa's administrator of stomach pain after they had dinner the previous night.

The bodies of the children have been shifted to the district hospital and a probe has been initiated into the matter.

A clearer picture will emerge once the post-mortem report arrives, said police.


