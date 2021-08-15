 
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Kareena Kapoor does not want her sons to enter Bollywood

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Indian film star Kareena Kapoor Khan has disclosed that she does not want her sons Taimur Ali Khan and newborn Jehangir to enter Bollywood.

Talking to Indian media, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor got candid about her children.

Kareena talked about the future of her two sons, saying “I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys.”

She went on to say “He (Jehangir) is barely six months old, but he looks exactly like me and Tim looks like Saif.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021.

The celebrity couple jetted off to Maldives with Taimur and Jeh to celebrate 51st birthday of Saif.

