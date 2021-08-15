Ushna Shah expresses solidarity with minorities on Independence Day

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has expressed her solidarity with the minorities in the country on the 75th Independence Day.



Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor said “I’ll celebrate Independence Day when the minorities in Pakistan are given the economic, physical and religious securities as well as the civic liberties promised to them. The very promise which laid the foundation of this country.”

She continued “WE means all of us and ‘we’ aren’t free.”

‘Let’s not kid ourselves,” Ushna continued.

The actress also shared a lengthy post on the Facebook-owned app and wrote “Get rid of draconian man-made laws that target minorities. Reprimand people who harass/hurt minorities and their businesses.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also dropped comments in support of Ushna Shah’s remarks.

Recently, Ushna Shah, who was tested positive for coronavirus, recovered from it earlier this week.