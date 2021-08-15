 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Pakistan has 'no favourites' in Afghanistan, wants good relations with neighbour: Qureshi

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a press conference in Islamabad on August 15, 2021. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News.
  • Qureshi says Pakistan is on same page with international community when it comes to finding a political solution to problems of Afghanistan.
  • Says Pakistan will recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan in line with international consensus, ground realities, our national interests.
  • Says situation in Afghanistan is rapidly changing, however, the Embassy of Pakistan in the country is functioning normally.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan has "no favourites" in Afghanistan and the country is on the same page with the international community when it comes to finding a political solution to the problems of Afghanistan.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that "when the time comes, Pakistan will recognise the Taliban government in line with international consensus, ground realities, as well as Pakistan's national interests".

"Pakistan agrees that there should be no military solution to the Afghan issue and wants all problems to be resolved through dialogue," he said, adding that the country's agenda is to see the development and prosperity of Afghanistan.

Qureshi said that he will soon discuss the Afghan issue with the leadership of neighbouring countries, including China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, adding that India, too, should work to resolve the Afghan issue.

He said that the situation in Afghanistan is rapidly changing, however, the Embassy of Pakistan in the country is functioning normally.

"Pakistan has always played the role of a facilitator in Afghanistan and will continue to do so," Qureshi said. "It is our neighbouring country, therefore, we want to establish good relations with it."

Towards the end of his press briefing, FM Qureshi said that the Afghan leadership must work together to find a solution that will save lives as well as the property of the Afghan people. 

