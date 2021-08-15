 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s royal ‘future sealed’: ‘Nothing Queen can do’

Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Prince Andrew’s active role within the royal family is reportedly ‘finished’ in the eyes of experts.

This claim has been brought forward in the Sunday Telegraph by royal expert and commentator Camilla Tominey.

In her piece she wrote, “Even without the spectre of a two-year legal battle, Andrew remains a distinctly objectionable figure on the periphery of an establishment whose very survival depends on the popularity of its members.”

“Ultimately, the decision won't even be Charles's when he becomes king. If his subjects don't want the grand old Duke of York back in the royal fold, he's finished.”

Ms. Tominey also added, “Even his brother Prince Charles, mindful of the collateral damage caused by the scandal, cannot see a way back for him in the Royal Family.”

“The heir to the throne believes that – whatever the outcome of the civil claim for damages brought by Ms. Giuffre – he still poses a reputational risk if he returns to public life.”

