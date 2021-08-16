 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to announce engagement anytime now, says source

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Having reunited after 17 years of split, the duo is eager to get engaged very soon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can put a ring anytime now, as claimed by a source close to the couple. 

Their "engagement is “around the corner,” a source revealed recently. 

According to the insider, “it’s no secret” that Lopez “wants to be married.” For Ben’s part, the Good Will Hunting actor “still feels that Jennifer was the one that got away.”

Meanwhile, Ben and JLo are planning to move in together and are house-hunting in LA.

“Ben and Jen are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a separate source said.

“They just checked out at a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse," they added. 

All of the properties Ben and Jen are looking at are “over the top insane,” the insider added, noting Ben is “usually more on the modest side” when it comes to where he lives, but “he says her extravagance is just one of the things he loves about her.”

