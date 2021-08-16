 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Katrina Kaif marks 9 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ release

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Indian actress Katrina Kaif marked nine years of action thriller Ek Tha Tiger release, the first installment in the Tiger franchise.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared a motion poster of the film to celebrate its nine years of release.

The motion poster, featuring Katrina and Salman Khan, was inscribed as “Celebrating 9 years of Ek Tha Tiger”.

The Ek Tha Tiger was released in August 2012 under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has officially confirmed film Tiger 3 and revealed that he is currently preparing for the shooting of the action film.

Last month, Salman posted the video with caption “I think this guy is training for Tiger3”

The film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

