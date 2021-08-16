Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays touching tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 24th death anniversary

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shared a heartfelt tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Zaroori Tha singer shared his photo with a portrait of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan alongwith a heartfelt tribute.

Rahat said “Always in our hearts ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali khan The legend” followed by a heart emoji.

He further said “There can only be one Nusrat, my mentor, my teacher and my ustad.”

The 24th death anniversary of legendary Qawwali maestro, popularly known as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali" Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is being observed today.



He received several awards, including Pride of Performance, for his contribution to the music.



The great Qawwal died at the age of 48 on August 16, 1997 leaving legacy of over 125 albums.

He was born in Faisalabad on 13th October 1948.