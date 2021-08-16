 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Man impersonating an intelligence official arrested in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

A man in handcuffs. — Geo.tv/Files
A man in handcuffs. — Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: A rickshaw driver, claiming to be an intelligence official, has been arrested by Lahore Traffic Police, Geo News reported on Monday.  

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lahore Arif Butt said that the rickshaw driver, identified as Arsalan, was stopped by a traffic warden near the city's Punjab Society. 

When Arsalan was stopped, he claimed that he was an intelligence official. 

Related items

Upon that, the traffic police checked the data of the rickshaw driver which was proven to be fake. 

The traffic police personnel have handed Arsalan to the concerned police station for further action. 

More From Pakistan:

Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Saudi military leadership fully supports Pakistan’s efforts for peace in region: ISPR

Saudi military leadership fully supports Pakistan’s efforts for peace in region: ISPR
PML-N leader booked for 'stealing' 1,000 plants in Gujranwala

PML-N leader booked for 'stealing' 1,000 plants in Gujranwala
Pakistan committed to Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan committed to Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity: PM Imran Khan

In UK, teen launches 'Insaaf Ki Umeed' to recover Pakistan's looted wealth

In UK, teen launches 'Insaaf Ki Umeed' to recover Pakistan's looted wealth
E-taxi service for Northern areas revolutionary step towards eco-friendly connectivity: Malik Amin

E-taxi service for Northern areas revolutionary step towards eco-friendly connectivity: Malik Amin
Pakistan to continue encouraging women's education in Afghanistan: Fawad tells Malala

Pakistan to continue encouraging women's education in Afghanistan: Fawad tells Malala
Shahid Afridi explains why names of all his daughters start with the letter 'A'

Shahid Afridi explains why names of all his daughters start with the letter 'A'

Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Moeed Yusuf
Afghanistan has broken shackles of slavery: PM Imran Khan

Afghanistan has broken shackles of slavery: PM Imran Khan
Is Aitchison College not implementing the government’s Single National Curriculum?

Is Aitchison College not implementing the government’s Single National Curriculum?
Noor Mukadam murder: Islamabad court extends Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till August 30

Noor Mukadam murder: Islamabad court extends Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till August 30

Latest

view all