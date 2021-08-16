Man impersonating an intelligence official arrested in Lahore

A man in handcuffs. — Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: A rickshaw driver, claiming to be an intelligence official, has been arrested by Lahore Traffic Police, Geo News reported on Monday.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lahore Arif Butt said that the rickshaw driver, identified as Arsalan, was stopped by a traffic warden near the city's Punjab Society.

When Arsalan was stopped, he claimed that he was an intelligence official.

Upon that, the traffic police checked the data of the rickshaw driver which was proven to be fake.



The traffic police personnel have handed Arsalan to the concerned police station for further action.