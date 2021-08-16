 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Jay-Z's latest move involves opening up sportsbook

Jay-Z is reportedly making a major business move to open a sportsbook in New York.

Sources confirmed to Page Six that the music mogul is partnering up with Michael Rubin’s Fanatics to secure a bid with the New York State Gaming Commission to open up mobile sports betting next year.

The outlet reported that the musician will serve as the vice chairman and also part of the board of directors of a new Fanatics Betting & Gaming entity.

As per documents, Jay-Z and the Fanatics group "are bidding against competition including a consortium of FanDuel, DraftKings, Bally’s and BetMGM. Other groups include Caesars Sportsbook".

