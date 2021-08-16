Video: Bilal Maqsood gets roasted over ‘illegal’ Carrom move

 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Monday Aug 16, 2021

Bilal Maqsood recently posted a video of Carrom night at his personal abode and incurred the hilarious wrath of social media for playing an ‘illegal’ move.

Shortly after social media took to ‘clarifying’ the right strategy, he shared the video once more and also added screengrabs of multiple fans explaining that it’s completely ‘illegal’.

His new post also included a rib-tickling caption that read, “Posted this story of me playing carrom and the replies I got were too funny Is this shot really not allowed. I’ve played this all my life”. (sic)

Check it out below:



