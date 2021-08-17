 
Tuesday Aug 17, 2021
Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor win hearts with their killer dance moves, video goes viral

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Anil Kapoor and his daughter Rhea Kapoor set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves to Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

The dance video was shared by Farah Khan from the wedding of Rhea to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Farah posted the video with caption “Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts. congratulations @karanboolani.”

In the video, Rhea and Anil can be seen dancing their hearts out to the track Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai from Sonam Kapoor’s film Khoobsurat, also featuring Fawad Khan.

The video has gone viral on social media shortly after Farah shared it.

Rhea and Boolani tied the knot on August 14, 2021.

