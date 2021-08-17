 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
KPL 2021 Final: Muzaffarabad Tigers win toss, elect to bowl against Rawalakot Hawks

Rawalakot Hawks (left) and Muzaffarabad Tigers (right) are playing the final today. Courtesy: Kashmir Premier League/Twitter/@kpl_20
MUZAFFARABAD: The Muzaffarabad Tigers have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League Final. 

The Afridi and Hafeez-led teams will battle it out one last time today to take home the KPL trophy. 

The Hawks' captain Afridi stated that his team has been playing well and they will try to continue the momentum in the final. 

He added that the Hawks are confident and he himself will try to give a good performance tonight. 

The Tigers' captain Hafeez won the toss and thought it best to field first. The team has one change in the squad, Hafeez said. 

Here are the Playing XI for the teams: 

Squads

Muzaffarabad Tigers

Muhammad Hafeez (c), Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohail Akhtar, Inzamam ul Haq, Anwar Ali, Sohail Tanveer, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Usama Mir, Usman Arshad, Arshad Iqbal

Rawalakot Hawks

Umair Amin, Bismillah Khan (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Kashif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Shahid Afridi (c), Imran Randhawa, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 

