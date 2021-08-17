KPL 2021 Final: Rawalakot Hawks defeat Muzaffarabad Tigers by 7 runs

Rawalakot Hawks (left) and Muzaffarabad Tigers (right) are playing the final today. Courtesy: Kashmir Premier League/Twitter/@kpl_20

MUZAFFARABAD: The Rawalakot Hawks on Tuesday defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs to win the final of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

The Muzaffarabad Tigers were able to score 162 runs in 20 overs against the fall of seven wickets, after being given a 170-run target.

The Tigers' Zeeshan Ashraf remained prominent in his side's efforts, scoring 46 runs off 26 balls.

Zeeshan Ashraf was followed by Muhammad Hafeez (29), Muhammad Waseem Jr. (22), and Sohail Tanveer (21).

The Hawks' bowlers Asif Afridi and Hussain Talat gave a stellar performance with each bagging 3 wickets each. Skipper Shahid Afridi also sent two players back to the pavilion.

In the first innings, the Hawks' Kashif Ali remained prominent as he scored a half-century with 54 runs.

Kashif Ali was followed by Bismillah Khan (30), Sahibzada Farhan (28), and Umar Amin (23).

At the bowler's end, the Tigers' Muhammad Hafeez and Usama Mir managed to grab two wickets each.

Squads



Muzaffarabad Tigers

Muhammad Hafeez (c), Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohail Akhtar, Inzamam ul Haq, Anwar Ali, Sohail Tanveer, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Usama Mir, Usman Arshad, Arshad Iqbal

Rawalakot Hawks

Umair Amin, Bismillah Khan (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Kashif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Shahid Afridi (c), Imran Randhawa, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Irfan Jr.