Ireland Baldwin clears the air about getting Kendall Jenner tattoo

Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Ireland Baldwin has cleared the air about misconceptions on her latest tattoo.

The model debuted her ink on Instagram, a nude pinup girl, which got many talking because of its resemblance with Kendall Jenner.

However, Ireland went on to clarify that she in fact did not get the ink with the supermodel in mind.

"My tattoo isn't Kendall Jenner," Baldwin wrote atop an Instagram Story selfie Monday.

"She's beautiful tho so I'll take it..." she added of Jenner, 25. "But it's actually an illustration that was done in the '60s."

