Kourtney Kardashian's love helps Travis Barker overcome his fear

Travis Barker lavished praise on Kourtney Kardashian as she helped him get on his first flight since deadly plane crash in 2008.

Travis Barker gave all the credit to his love Kourtney to overcame his fear of flying and thanked her girlfriend.



The musician sent a heartwarming message to his ladylove Kourtney Kardashian, praising her for bringing a positive change in his life with her true love.

The Blink-182 star recently got on his first plane flight since he narrowly escaped death in a fatal plane crash 13 years ago that claimed four lives.

Travis shared a romantic picture of himself holding Kourtney, 42, in his arms on the tarmac beside Kylie’s plane.

‘With you anything is possible @kourtneykardash’ the Blink-182 star tweeted, tagging his girlfriend.

Travis Barker was spotted boarding Kylie Jenner’s private jet in Los Angeles at the weekend, holding hands with Kourtney. They were whisked off to Cabo, Mexico, along with Kourtney’s mum Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble.