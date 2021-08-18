Terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

A file photo of security personnel. Reuters/file

A terrorist was killed in an intense exchange of fire between the Pakistan Army and a group of terrorists in Kanniguram, South Waziristan, last night, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said that a Pakistan military checkpost engaged in crossfire with terrorists after observing their activity on the night between August 17 and 18.

One of the terrorists was killed during the crossfire, while a soldier, Naib Subedar Sonay Zai, 42, was injured in retaliatory fire by the terrorists and later embraced martyrdom, read the statement.



According to ISPR, a search operation in the area is still in progress to ensure the elimination of any of the terrorists found.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, said the ISPR.