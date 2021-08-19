Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost blessed with a baby boy

Thursday Aug 19, 2021
Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson has given birth to her first child with husband Colin Jost.
Jost, Saturday Night Live star, announced the news on Instagram Wednesday (18 August), posting: “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.”
There were reports that Johansson was expecting a baby with her husband. While the couple didn't comment on the news at the time. On Wednesday, Colin confirmed that the 36-year-old actress had recently given birth to a son. His name is Cosmo.
The surprise news comes in the same week that Jost first confirmed Johansson was pregnant during a stand-up comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” he had said. “It’s exciting.”
Scarlett and Colin began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in October 2020.
The baby is Scarlett Johansson's second child, as she also shares a six-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.