 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost blessed with a baby boy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost blessed with a baby boy

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson has given birth to her first child with husband Colin Jost.

Jost, Saturday Night Live star, announced the news on Instagram Wednesday (18 August), posting: “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.”

There were reports that Johansson was expecting a baby with her husband. While the couple didn't comment on the news at the time. On Wednesday, Colin confirmed that the 36-year-old actress had recently given birth to a son. His name is Cosmo.

The surprise news comes in the same week that Jost first confirmed Johansson was pregnant during a stand-up comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” he had said. “It’s exciting.”

Scarlett and Colin began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in October 2020.

The baby is Scarlett Johansson's second child, as she also shares a six-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello shares past friendship struggles

Camila Cabello shares past friendship struggles
Kelly Clarkson shares thoughts of ‘American Idol’ season 1 contestants

Kelly Clarkson shares thoughts of ‘American Idol’ season 1 contestants
Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all

Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all
Meghan Markle accused of crafting 'alternate woke Royal Family'

Meghan Markle accused of crafting 'alternate woke Royal Family'
Rebel Wilson addresses ‘most unhealthiest’ point of life

Rebel Wilson addresses ‘most unhealthiest’ point of life
Queen Elizabeth’s real heartbreak over losing Prince Philip ‘will be known soon’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s real heartbreak over losing Prince Philip ‘will be known soon’: report
Johnny Depp gets permission to push $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp gets permission to push $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard
Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes’s ‘nurturing nature’

Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes’s ‘nurturing nature’
Lizzo weighs in on hate by netizens: ‘I was crying’

Lizzo weighs in on hate by netizens: ‘I was crying’
Archie ‘risks issues years to come’ due to Prince Harry’s actions

Archie ‘risks issues years to come’ due to Prince Harry’s actions
Prince William to suffer the brunt of Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince William to suffer the brunt of Prince Harry’s memoir
Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle

Latest

view all