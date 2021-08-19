President Arif Alvi urges nation to follow coronavirus SOPs during Muharram processions

President Arif Alvi calls upon public to follow COVID-19 SOPs to avoid contracting virus from Muharram majalis and processions.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the nation to observe precautions, especially during the gatherings and processions of Ashura amid the fourth wave of COVID-19.

He urged the public to adopt precautionary measures, follow the SOPs issued by the government and get vaccinated for their own protection.



Speaking about Ashura and its significance, the President said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a symbol of determination and perseverance and urged the nation to rise above hatred, malice and sectarianism in line with his teachings.



“We have to prepare ourselves for all kinds of sacrifices by becoming a metaphor of determination and stability for our religion, nation and country,” the president said in his message on Youm-e-Ashura, in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

President Alvi said following such a pathway leads to success in the world and the hereafter.

He said Ashura has a special place in the hearts of the Muslim Ummah, among several other historic events.

On this day, he said, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) along with his family and other devoted companions had sacrificed their lives while fighting the forces of tyranny and oppression.

He said the immortal sacrifices had revived the spirit of Islam and even today, such character was a source of inspiration for the believers in moments of trial and tribulation.

President Alvi said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain was a great lesson for the Muslim Ummah.

He prayed to Allah to grant everyone the strength to follow the example of Hazrat Imam Hussain and protect the country and the entire world from coronavirus.

