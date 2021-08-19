 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

William and Kate were reportedly devastated after Prince Philip's death

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Prince Philip died aged 99 in April this year
Prince Philip died aged 99 in April this year 

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a hard time coming to terms with Prince Philip's tragic demise.

A 'Thank You' card mailed to constituents who sent their condolences on behalf of the Duke and Duchess read, “They will all miss their much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time,” the message, shared by the blog Gert’s Royal Replies, said.

The card, which Gert’s Royal Replies noted had a shimmer finish and thicker card stock than other royal photocards, also said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.”

Gert’s Royal Replies said the card would “probably be a much more treasured memento from recipients than their usual photo card,” so it was “nice that they made this something that would last an extra long time.”

The Royal blogger said the card’s black border signifies “mourning” as per an “old Victorian-era tradition.

“While some royals use this black mourning edging, it’s not required that all royals use it,” they also noted on their website.

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan strike back at Queen's reaction to racism allegations

Harry and Meghan strike back at Queen's reaction to racism allegations

Amber Rose alleges boyfriend Alexander

Amber Rose alleges boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards cheated on her with 12 women

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin

Prosecutor calls R. Kelly a 'predator' as sex abuse trial, testimony begin
Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston re-team up for Murder Mystery 2

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston re-team up for Murder Mystery 2
Demi Lovato, Katy Perry share views on aliens

Demi Lovato, Katy Perry share views on aliens
Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in workout gear

Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in workout gear
Kanye West to host third listening party for Donda in Chicago

Kanye West to host third listening party for Donda in Chicago
Ed Sheeran's 'big news' post sparks speculation of his new album

Ed Sheeran's 'big news' post sparks speculation of his new album
Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy fight on Nine Perfect Strangers' Set: Video

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy fight on Nine Perfect Strangers' Set: Video
Queen slammed for not applying 'same standard' to Prince Andrew as Harry and Meghan

Queen slammed for not applying 'same standard' to Prince Andrew as Harry and Meghan
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben Affleck's 49th Birthday in style

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben Affleck's 49th Birthday in style
Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost blessed with a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost blessed with a baby boy

Latest

view all