Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan shun royal tradition, will christen baby Lilibet in California

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

The Sussexes will not christen their daughter in the presence of Queen Elizabeth at the Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing away with royal tradition and will most likely not christen their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in the presence of Queen Elizabeth at the Windsor Castle.

Instead the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to have the ceremony in California only.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam, "Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released."

"It must be likely that she will be christened in California though there were rumours of a possible christening at Windsor," the expert told Express UK.

"It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan’s home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening.

"We have no idea at all when the Queen and other members of the royal family will meet Lili or when Harry and Meghan will next visit the UK," Fitzwilliams added.

