Showbiz
Thursday Aug 19 2021
Deepika Padukone gets her chic fashion sense from mother: 'Something I have related to'

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone says mother Ujjala Padukone is her fashion icon.

As the diva joins hands with Chopard as their brand ambassador, the 35-year-old briefly talks about her love-filled bond with Ujjala.

“I have always admired my mother’s style. For as long as I can remember, her style has been classic, elegant and something I have related to," she captioned alongside the post.

On earlier occasions, Deepika also gushed over her mother's contact support in battling depression.

“I felt empty, directionless and it just felt life had no meaning or purpose. I couldn’t feel anything physically or emotionally. I just felt this void… I felt this for days, weeks, and months until one day my family was here and they were going back home and when they were packing their bags, I was sitting in their room and suddenly broke down," Deepika told a media outlet.

She continued, "That’s when my mother realized for the first time that something was different. My cry was different. It wasn’t the usual boyfriend issue or stress at work. She kept asking me if it was this or that. I couldn’t pinpoint one specific reason. It was her experience and presence of mind that she encouraged me to seek help."

