It's a boy! Zaid Ali, wife Yumnah welcome first child together

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Its a boy! Zaid Ali, wife Yumnah welcome first child together

Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber, Zaid Ali, has welcomed his first child with wife Yumnah Ali.

The couple, that announced their pregnancy earlier this year, turned to their Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of their bundle of joy.

"Allhamdulilah! August 18th 2021, We have been blessed with Izyan Ali Zaid," he unveiled the name of his baby boy.

"This is the best anniversary gift I could have asked for. Ya Allah tera lakh lakh shukar hai," the 26-year-old captioned alongside the photo of his Izyan wrapped in a blue blanket.

Earlier this month, Zaid also posted a photo with his wife while the love birds awaited the arrival of their baby.

"InshAllah our baby is due any day now!" said the social media influencer.

Take a look:



