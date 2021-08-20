In call with Dutch counterpart, PM Imran Khan says stable Afghanistan critically important for Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Dutch PM Mark Rutte (L)

PM Imran Khan holds discussions with world leaders on Afghanistan situation.

In call with Dutch counterpart, PM Imran Khan underlines that an inclusive political settlement is the best way to move forward.

Dutch PM thanks Pakistan for its support and facilitation in evacuation of stranded people from Afghanistan.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday received a call from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the evolving Afghan situation after the Taliban takeover and its implications for regional peace.



The Dutch prime minister is the fourth international leader who has called the Pakistani premier to exchange views on Afghanistan. Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had telephoned him.

Speaking to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, PM Imran Khan stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is critically important for Pakistan and the region and underlined that an inclusive political settlement is the best way to move forward.

He further underscored that safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans is critically important.



He said Pakistan is closely following the developments and is in touch with regional and international partners.

The prime minister said it is equally essential for the world community to stay engaged to support the people of Afghanistan economically and to help rebuild the country.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan is facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan, as requested.

The Dutch PM thanked Pakistan for its support and facilitation in evacuation of stranded people from Afghanistan.

Both the leaders also agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

