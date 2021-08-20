 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul’ world tour called off due to coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul’ world tour called off due to coronavirus
BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul’ world tour called off due to coronavirus

‘Map of the Soul’ world tour by South Korean K-pop giants BTS has officially been called off due to coronavirus, group’s record label confirmed on Friday.

The tour has been cancelled over a year after BTS first announced its postponement.

“Map of the Soul” world tour was originally scheduled to kick off in April 2020 but due to coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean boy band group had postponed it.

In a statement by BTS' record label, Big Hit Entertainment said on Friday, the BTS officially cancelled the tour.

It reads: “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide some information regarding “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

It further says “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore, we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

“For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds.”

“Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume.”

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party
Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markle's biography says 'no attack against Queen' in the book

Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markle's biography says 'no attack against Queen' in the book

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'
Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez
Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them

Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety
How Max Ehrich breakup helped Demi Lovato find their true self

How Max Ehrich breakup helped Demi Lovato find their true self
Fans can now stream Country Music Awards on Amazon

Fans can now stream Country Music Awards on Amazon
Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards reacts to cheating allegations

Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards reacts to cheating allegations

Latest

view all