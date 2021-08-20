BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul’ world tour called off due to coronavirus

‘Map of the Soul’ world tour by South Korean K-pop giants BTS has officially been called off due to coronavirus, group’s record label confirmed on Friday.



The tour has been cancelled over a year after BTS first announced its postponement.

“Map of the Soul” world tour was originally scheduled to kick off in April 2020 but due to coronavirus pandemic, the South Korean boy band group had postponed it.

In a statement by BTS' record label, Big Hit Entertainment said on Friday, the BTS officially cancelled the tour.

It reads: “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide some information regarding “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

It further says “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore, we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

“For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds.”

“Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume.”