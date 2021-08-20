 
Friday Aug 20 2021
Web Desk

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety

Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Selena Gomez said she gave her passwords to her assistant in 2017
Selena Gomez braved her inner demons by weighing on her battle with mental health issues. 

“I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out,” Gomez said about her bipolar diagnosis, “I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much,'" she told Elle.

The Taki Taki singer continued, “There were all things that honestly should have taken me down. Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'”

Talking about braving lupus, Gomez revealed the life motto that kept her going: “‘You’re going to help people.’ [That is] really what kept me going,” she said.

The songstress added that social media cleanse also helped her deal wtih anxiety and that she gave her passwords to her assistant in 2017.

“I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do something [more]. After I’m gone, I want people to remember me for my heart,'” she explained. “This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it — I just put it down. That was such a relief for me.”

