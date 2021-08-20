 
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Pak vs Afg: PCB delays squad announcement as ACB fails to chalk out schedule

By
Sohail Imran

Friday Aug 20, 2021

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

  • PCB to announce squad, training camp once situation becomes clear.
  • ODI series scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from September 3-9.
  • Sources say ACB is reluctant to make announcement due to turmoil.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has delayed the ODI squad announcement as the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has failed to chalk out the schedule and travel plan for the series.

The ACB's announcement delay comes in the backdrop of the evolving situation in Afghanistan, as the Taliban have taken over the country — prompting confusion and compelling countries to exit their citizens.

A PCB spokesperson, speaking to Geo.tv, said the ODI series between the two neighbouring countries was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from September 3 to 9 — which Afghanistan was set to host.

The spokesperson said the board planned to start the training camp for the series from August 21 to 28, but since the Afghan board has failed to do its job so far, PCB plans to hold on to the squad announcement and training camp.

"We do not want to make additional expenses."

Sources have informed Geo.tv that the ACB's hands are tied as commercial flight operations from Kabul are partially allowed so far, and till they are opened completely, the series will remain in doubt.

The Taliban had completed their sweep across Afghanistan by taking over Kabul last week, following the culmination of a 20-year invasion with the US withdrawal of troops.

The Taliban's first news briefing — addressed by their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid — since their return to Kabul suggested they would impose their laws more softly than during their harsh 1996-2001 rule.

Sources told Geo.tv that the ACB has contacted the Taliban representatives and, so far, has not received any signal from the group that it would bar cricket from the country.

"Cricket series are on as per schedule as the sport will send a positive message [about Afghanistan] around the globe," said sources.

The ACB would not face any issues other than logistics, said sources.

