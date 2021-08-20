 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted playing around during 818 Tequila party
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker won't take their eyes off each other.

The 25-year-old supermodel was recently joined by close friends and beau Devin Booker to celebrate the success of Jenner's 818 Tequila.

The group got together at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island this Wednesday, where Jenner and her athlete boyfriend exuded their unique relationship.

"They were laughing, playing around with each other and kept making eye contact throughout the night, and never stayed far away from each other," a partygoer tells PEOPLE.

"At the end of the night, they walked out together hand in hand with nothing but smile," the insider says.

Before the party, Jenner's guests were previously asked to take a COVID-19 PCR test.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'
Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez
Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them

Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety
How Max Ehrich breakup helped Demi Lovato find their true self

How Max Ehrich breakup helped Demi Lovato find their true self
Fans can now stream Country Music Awards on Amazon

Fans can now stream Country Music Awards on Amazon
BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul’ world tour called off due to coronavirus

BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul’ world tour called off due to coronavirus
Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards reacts to cheating allegations

Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards reacts to cheating allegations
Meghan and Harry reveal royal exit was the hardest thing they had to do

Meghan and Harry reveal royal exit was the hardest thing they had to do

Latest

view all