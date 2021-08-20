 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry booked one-way ticket to Prince Philip's funeral in hopes to heal rift

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Prince Harry booked one-way ticket to Prince Philips funeral in hopes to heal rift

Prince Harry is said to have booked a one-way ticket to the UK when attending Prince Philip’s funeral in hopes of possibly alleviating the rift between him and his family.

This revelation was made in a new chapter of biographer Omid Scobie’s book Finding Freedom.

In a new extract from the book, which details the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the past few months, it claimed that the Duke of Sussex did not book his return ticket just yet as he "didn't know how the trip would pan out".

The extract, which was written by Omid and Carolyn, was published in People which read: "There was a feeling that this trip might also present an opportunity to come together and talk without the filter of staff as go-betweens, a number of whom the Sussexes had come to discover were behind many of the media leaks they dealt with as working royals."  

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of causing ‘absolute rot’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of causing ‘absolute rot’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for taking Netflix opportunity ‘away from young talent’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for taking Netflix opportunity ‘away from young talent’
Prince Harry spotted for first time since he, Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet

Prince Harry spotted for first time since he, Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker spotted 'playing around ' during 818 Tequila party
Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markle's biography says 'no attack against Queen' in the book

Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markle's biography says 'no attack against Queen' in the book

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children

Prince Harry scores two goals in polo match to raise funds for vulnerable children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'
Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez
Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them

Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety

Latest

view all