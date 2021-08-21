Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feared ‘challenging the system’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feared the potential risks of ‘challenging the system’ with Oprah Winfrey tell-all.

This claim has been brought forward to People magazine via an excerpt by the authors of Finding Freedom Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to the contents of the book, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘completely’ afraid of “challenging the system” and had a lot of “nerves” about meeting Oprah for a tell-all.

The extract encompasses the initial days following the couple’s departure from the UK and also features “concerns and conversations” surrounding baby Archie’s skin color.

The book also reflects upon Meghan Markle’s suicidal ideations during pregnancy and how she was allegedly refused therapy by higher-ups.